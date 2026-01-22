Queen Camilla tugs at heartstrings by talking about cancer and not needing to ‘pretend’

Queen Camilla recently shared a message that is near and dear to her heart. It involves the overwhelming urge cancer patients feel to portray themselves as fine, while in the throws of chemo other forms of treatments.

She shared everything in a visit to Maggie’s cancer support center in Cheltenham, of which she is the president.

According to GB News the facility is one of 27 others that are operating across England, helping patients and their families.

Her message was not only meant for those knee deep in the battle but also for its founder Maggie Keswick Jencks. It began with a reminder that those battling the disease should always “receive expert support, sympathy and a cup of tea.”

But her statement started with the founder’s mention and saw her say, “Maggie was convinced that people living with cancer crave a beautiful, comforting environment as they face the unknown; a place where they needn't pretend to be fine, where laughter can come as naturally as tears, because sometimes that's what's wanted.”

What is pertinent to mention that for the Queen, cancer is a reality very close to home. Not just with her own husband, but with Kate Middleton who ended her preventative chemotherapy regimen in September of 2024.

Also this is not the first time the Queen of England has addressed this battle, because just last year she said something similar in her statement that says, “everybody expects you to be better, go! But that's not the case at all.”