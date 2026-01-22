Prince Harry claims media has ‘no limits’ in light of Diana death

Prince Harry is opening up about the breach of his privacy at the hands of a leading UK publisher.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in London for his case against Associated Newspapers Limited, claims his phone has been tracked by the company in a bid to get information.

“If Associated was willing to publish this type of material, then it really makes me wonder how far they are prepared to go,” Harry wrote in his statement, according to the BBC News

“That kind of information is the kind of stuff that one would share one-on-one. Phone calls, voicemails, etc,” he said.

Harry later added how his private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, helped him find a link between the paparazzi and the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“By this point, I was starting to understand the involvement of the paparazzi chasing her and to this day, I will remain eternally grateful for Jamie (his private secretary) for showing me, what he believed I needed to see, but removing the stuff that he knew I didn’t need to see,” he said, according to My London.