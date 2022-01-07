OIC-IPHRC seminar on corruption and human rights commences

Islamabad : Foreign Minister inaugurates the International Seminar on Corruption and Human Rights, jointly organised by the Government of Pakistan and the OIC IPHRC.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi inaugurated here on Thursday the two-day International Seminar on the theme of “Combating Corruption – A Prerequisite for the full enjoyment of all Human Rights and Sustainable Development.”

The International Seminar is being jointly organised by the Government of Pakistan and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in collaboration with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). In his key-note address, the Foreign Minister highlighted the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in combating corruption, especially illicit financial flows as well as promotion and protection of all human rights. He underlined that inclusive and sustainable development was not possible unless transparency and accountability were ensured.

The Foreign Minister presented an actionable way forward for the OIC group in curbing corruption and realizing the human rights agenda including through creation of an inter-governmental committee, establishment of an OIC protocol and mechanism for mutual legal assistance, reviewing unequal investment treaties, and formation of a global beneficial ownership registry.