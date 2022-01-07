Forex reserves fall to $24.02bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $24.02 billion in the week ended December 31, from $24.27 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the SBP decreased by $169 million to $17.686 billion, it said in a statement.

The foreign currency reserves of the commercial banks also declined to $6.332 billion from $6.418 billion.