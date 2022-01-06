Wahab says local government law can be changed

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator, Sindh Government Spokesperson and Adviser to the Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the local government law was not a ‘holy scripture’ that could not be changed.

“The mayor has been given powers and he will be in charge of 10 to 12 departments. The political party that used to teach ethics is now witnessing cases of embezzlement in its accounts and funds. We are in touch with all political parties including the Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM, ANP, PSP and JUI,” he said while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kakri Sports Complex under the Karachi Neighbourhood Development Project.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Assembly member Shazia Singar, Senator Yousuf Baloch, PPP Karachi Division General Secretary Javed Nagori, District South President Khalil Hot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Vice Chairman Najmi Alam, Project Director Nazir Memon, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The KMC administrator said the PPP had fulfilled another promise as earlier it had constructed People's Square near Burnes Road under the neighborhood scheme and now four more big projects were being constructed.

He added that the Kakri Ground where Benazir Bhutto was married had a historic status and was a very important place for those who loved sports. “Now a modern football stadium, gymnasium, open public space is being built at the Kakri Ground and these sports complexes will be completed in the next one year,” Wahab said, adding that Lyari was a stronghold of the PPP and known for sports such as football, boxing and cycling.

He vowed that four projects would be launched in Karachi in the next 10 days. “The Sherpao Ground in Malir is being started and a project is also being started in Kharadar. The construction of Malir Kala Board road was ordered by the Sindh chief minister and work on it is also going to start,” said the KMC administrator.