Bilawal, Zardari pay tributes to ZAB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is now an unforgettable history and an invincible movement, while the slogan of Jiye Bhutto is the mirror every dictatorial and anti-people individual is afraid to face.

"I pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto whose style of politics and governance provided Pakistanis with the opportunity to come close to the state for the first time and take the reins of the country in their own hands,” he said in his message on the 94th birth anniversary of the first elected prime minister of Pakistan and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the first leader to declare people the source of power and laid the foundation of a democratic ideological party which defended the rights and interests of the people of Pakistan. “Bhutto Shaheed was and will always be a source of encouragement to the oppressed,” he added.

Bilawal said that after the Quaid-i-Azam, if anyone gave most sacrifices for the country, it was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “He used his political savvy and diplomatic skills to lift a broken country, put it back on its feet, got freed 93,000 Prisoners of War (PoWs) and reclaimed 5,000 square miles of land from the enemy occupation,” he said, adding that ZAB gave the first unanimous constitution to the war-torn country, launched a nuclear programme to make the national defence invincible and laid strong foundations for the economy and industries.

“During the rule of the Quaid-e-Awam, significant progress was made in every sector of Pakistan.”

The PPP chairman said the best way to pay homage to ZAB is to remember his sacrifices and ideology and work together for the prosperity, security and bright future of the country. He reiterated his commitment that the PPP will continue to safeguard the gift given by its founding chairman, the unanimous Constitution of 1973.

“Moreover, the PPP will continue to strive to make Pakistan a true federal democratic country and a greater and stronger state,” he said.

Meanwhile, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari paid

tributes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and said ZAB helped people realize and express their political consciousness.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed rebuilt a devastated country,” he said in his message on the 94th birth anniversary of the first elected prime minister of Pakistan. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto honourably repatriated 93,000 army officers and soldiers from the captivity of the enemy, while recovering thousands of square meters of land from the enemy.