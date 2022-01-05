‘Boy shot at, wounded’ by Dolphin official

LAHORE: An official of Dolphin Squad shot and wounded a 10-year-old boy during an altercation with his in-laws in Nishtar Colony area on Tuesday.

The accused Dolphin constable Azhar had a dispute with his father-in-law. He opened fire after a brief altercation; as a result a ten 10-year-old boy standing nearby was shot and wounded. The accused was detained and the child was shifted to a hospital. DIG Operations ordered SP Model Town to take immediate legal action against the accused.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the incident and directed to hold a departmental inquiry against the official and provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

suicide: A 26-year-old man shot himself after being disturbed by his wife's behaviour in Liaqatabad area on Tuesday. The injured, Ali, was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be precarious. Ali married a woman of his choice. His wife left him a few days ago. On the day of the incident, he managed to reconcile with his wife and brought her home. As soon as he reached home, his wife got into an argument with him again. On which he became disheartened and attempted suicide by shooting himself in the chest.

Woman killed: A speeding dumper hit a car near Thokar Niaz Baig Hanjarwal, killing a woman and seriously injuring four others on Tuesday. The injured belonged to the same family had been shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The speeding dumper coming from the opposite direction hit the car and as a result Rukhsana, 40, a resident of Sharqpur, died on the spot. Shazia 48, Manza 20, Abrar 18 and Nada 12 got serious injuries in the accident that took place due to negligence of the dumper driver.

Minor burnt: A two-year-old girl was burnt to death in a house fire in the Racecourse area on Tuesday. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in a house located in Basti Syedan Shah near Zafar Ali Road of Racecourse area, as a result of which, the girl Mehrab, daughter of Mujahid, was burnt to death on the spot. On receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot and put out the fire.

Man dies: A 60-year-old man, who was found unconscious in the Shadman area, died in hospital on Tuesday. The victim was found lying unconscious in the Shadman area two days ago. He was shifted to hospital where he expired today.

bodies: Edhi Foundation Lahore buried four unidentified bodies recovered from different areas. Two persons were found dead in Data Darbar and one each in Factory Area and Haier police limits.

arrested: Johar Town Investigation police arrested four robbers and recovered two bikes and illegal weapons from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Zubair Khalid alias Bhalo, Asher, Farman and Ahsan.

bricked to death: A man was tortured to death in the Lower Mall area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Shakeel. The accused had killed the victim by hitting him in the head with a brick.

Police shifted the body, yet to be identified, to the morgue. DIG Operations also took notice of the incident and ordered SP City to round up the culprits.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 935 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,035 were injured. Out of this, 604 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 431 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.