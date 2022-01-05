CM orders launch of electric tram road project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for starting the environment-friendly electric tramway project on a priority as it would help travellers’ access to motorway while reducing traffic burden at Canal Road and Multan Road. The chief minister was chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday about launch of the project. The elevated expressway project from Gulberg to Motorway M-2 was also deliberated upon by the participants.

The elevated expressway would pass through Canal Bank Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, Bund Road to Babu Sabu where interchanges would be constructed. Lahore Development Authority Director General briefed about the project. Adviser to chief minister Dr Salman Shah, ACS, chairman P&D, secretaries of transport and housing departments, DG Punjab Masstransit Authority and others attended the meeting.

DEVELOPMENT: The chief minister has said the resources have not been limited to some specific cities like the past as the development journey has been expanded to remote and backward areas equally.

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari, MNA Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal and PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz who called on him at CM’s office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Principal Secretary to CM was also present.

The chief minister pointed out that every district had been given a development package to ensure composite development and the PTI government had set a new example of public service during the three years. He said record public welfare initiatives had been taken during the PTI tenure as compared to era of loot and plunder of the past regimes. Not a single scandal of the PTI government has surfaced whereas stories of corruption came to light every day in the past, he maintained. The former rulers abused resources relentlessly for personal projection, he further said and regretted that the politics of propaganda was the usual modus operandi of the opposition.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also said that the useless agitation of the PDM had died down and the opposition had faced embarrassment on every front.

In a statement, the CM advised the opposition to adopt a practical approach instead of following a negative agenda. The opposition parties had always tried to interrupt the development journey while ignoring national interest, he regretted and maintained that those engaged in politics of anarchy should realise facts. The nation needed unity and brotherhood and the country would continue to move forward despite difficult circumstances, the CM concluded.