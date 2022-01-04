Won’t allow anyone to demolish Madina Masjid: Haidri

KARACHI: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl’s central secretary general Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri has warned that they will not allow anyone to demolish the Madina Masjid located at Tariq Road, Karachi.

Addressing a gathering at the Madina Masjid on Monday, Haidri said that the mosque was built 41 years ago and it has all the legal documents.

Requesting the Apex Court to review its decision to demolish mosques built on amenity plots in Karachi, the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl’s central secretary general Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri warned the Sindh government to get ready to face backlash if anything happens to the Madina Masjid.

Haidri, who was also former deputy chairman of the Senate, said that the real objective of the independence of Pakistan was to create an Islamic state. “But the current government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should be ashamed of naming the state of Madina.”

Last week, a two-judge SC bench directed the Karachi commissioner and other officials to remove the Madina Mosque constructed on a park within a week and restore the land for its original purpose.