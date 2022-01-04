Govt to fight: Nazim Jokhio’s case if family agrees to compromise: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday said it would fight the case of Nazim Jokhio if the family agreed to a "compromise" with suspect PPP MPA Jam Awais.

Nazim Jokhio's tortured body was found on November 3 last year in Jam Awais' farmhouse in Karachi's Malir area a day after he filmed a group of foreigners hunting endangered houbara bustard in his Achar Salaar village in Thatta.