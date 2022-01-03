Protest after man killed in police raid in Hangu

HANGU: The relatives and other citizens staged a protest against the alleged murder of a resident by police during a raid in Karbogha Sharif in the Doaba area in the district on Sunday. Talking to reporters, Shaheed Khan, a resident of Karbogha Sharif and father of victim Zaitullah, said that his son was not a drug smuggler but he was shot dead by police during a raid against narcotics dealers in the mountainous Karbogha Sharif area.

He said that his son was innocent but the police resorted to firing without a proper investigation in drug smuggling. Earlier, the protesters placed the body of Zaitullah on the road outside the Doaba Police Station and chanted slogans against the police and demanded high-ups to register a case and take action against the personnel.