Seminary student commits suicide after killing friend in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A student of a local seminary allegedly committed suicide after killing another student in Tup Takhtikhel in the limits of Serai Naurang tehsil here on Sunday, police said. Reporting the incident to the police, one Zawar Ali said his nephew Tahir was a close friend of Shoaib and both of them were enrolled in local madrassa at Tup Takhtikhel.

He said that on the day of occurrence, his nephew Tahir left the madrassa for his home whereas Shoaib also accompanied him. Zawar Ali said Shoaib took out his pistol and allegedly opened fire on Tahir at Gulli Shah Kotka area and killed him on the spot. He said Shoaib also ended his life by shooting himself with the pistol.

After learning about the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Serai Naurang. The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.