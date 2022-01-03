46pc find Shafqat’s performance under par

ISLAMABAD: Forty-six per cent of Pakistanis are not satisfied with Shafqat Mahmood’s performance, according to a survey released by Ipsos on Sunday.
Also, 45pc of Pakistanis have a similar opinion about his education ministry. According to the survey results, the performance of Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, was not impressive also.
Forty-five per cent of Pakistanis did not like his performance and found it under par.
The survey also sought opinion on the performance of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), with 40 per cent calling it worse than expected.
Forty-seven per cent of respondents declared the judiciary performance under par. The survey was conducted from Dec 18 to 24, 2021, and 1,100 people participated in it.
