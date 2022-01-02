55pc say PTI govt’s performance under par: survey

LAHORE: Fifty-five per cent Pakistanis have declared performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as under par, 13pc above par, while 32pc found it according to their expectations, according to a fresh survey, conducted by Ipsos.

The survey results made public on Saturday showed that 46pc of dejected people said they had voted for the PTI in 2018 elections. People said the provincial governments and the opposition parties also fail to come up to their expectations during the last three years. Every three Pakistanis out of five said they were disappointed by the provincial governments performance. Also, 56pc people showed their dissatisfaction with the opposition parties performance during this period.

The survey was conducted from Dec 18 to 24, 2021, and 1,100 people were interviewed for the purpose. Those showing dissatisfaction with the government performance consisted of 56pc PMLN voters, 47pc PPP voters and 51pc other parties’ voters.

Sixty-three per cent Pakistanis showed displeasure at provincial governments’ performance, 10pc found performance above par while 27pc declared it according to the expectations.

A large majority of criticising the provincial governments’ performance, 82pc, belonged to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. Seventy-five per cent in Sindh and 52pc in Punjab were found dissatisfied with their governments’ performance.

Fifty-six per cent people found the opposition performance under par, 15pc above par and 29pc said it was according to their expectations .