No long march, but quick march: Farrukh

MULTAN: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman says they would hold a long march on March 23 but, he added, it would not be a long march but a quick march.

Without elaborating, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari were two sides of the same coin. However, he added, no corruption charges were ever levelled against Prime Minister Imran Khan so far. The state minister was in Multan to condole with Special Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Amir Dogar on the death of his mother.

Talking to the media later on, he said the government was spending Rs260 billion on Ehsaas Program, while one million rupees would be in everyone’s pocket for getting medical treatment at any hospital through the health card. The minister said the government was creating equal opportunities for development and the nation has rejected the looters. To a question, he said action was being taken against fertiliser hoarders.