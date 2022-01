Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear sir, I am doing BS Aviation Management (4-year degree programme) but still I am in doubt that what I am doing is worth it or not. My interest is not developing in what I am studying. So still I am confused, whether do it or leave it. I am still unable to find where my interest is what I want to do, what I like. Also tell that if I want to meet you in your office. (Waqar Ali, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Waqar, Aviation Management is an emerging area with increasing security issues at airports. The use of technology and IT in Aviation Logistics is making this profession a very specialised and demanding career option. I would recommend you to complete the degree with full focus and interest and then try finding a relevant job or apprenticeship in a related area. I’m sure you would be able to develop and identify a good career path.

Q2: Dear sir, currently I am doing BS (Hons) in Economics from University of Karachi and I am willing to become a journalist. So I am thinking to take admission in Master’s in International Relations after my BS. Please guide me. (Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Qureshi, thank you for your email inquiry. You will have various options available after completion of your BS Hons. I suggest that you should consider doing MA International Relations, MA Journalism or MA Political Science etc. I’m sure these will help you pursue and join career of your choice successfully.

Q3: Respected sir, my younger brother is doing bachelors in Software Engineering. We are planning to send him abroad for higher studies. He is willing to do maters in IT from a foreign university. I thought you are the right person for advice on education counselling. Therefore, I would appreciate if you can guide what subjects/areas and countries would you suggest for him especially if he is looking for a scholarship? (Mateen Jillani, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Jillani your brother can choose from a number of specialist subject areas for master degree programmes as Software Engineering has a lot of scope. My advice to him is that he should consider Financial Security/Internet Security or such areas that cover SEO. If he passes his bachelors with 3.1 and above CGPA, he will have better chances for scholarships in UK, Germany, Sweden, Australia etc.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, kindly refer to the advertisement which appeared in the daily “The News”, Rawalpindi, regarding career counselling. I am a fresh Mechanical Engineer and jobless for over a year and I would like you to give me some career counselling. I am thinking about going abroad for MS in the field of Mechanical Engineering. (Akbar Ellahi Chattha, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Mr Chatthha, I’m quite surprised that almost a year has passed and you are still jobless with a degree in Mechanical Engineering? I would have suggested you to apply in various sectors of industry for at least a good internship whether paid or unpaid. This would have helped you in getting the right connections and ultimately finding an opportunity in your own area of expertise. As for doing an MS in Mechanical Engineering is concerned, I would suggest you reconsider the decision unless you get a few years of experience on the basis of your bachelor’s degree rather than attempting another postgraduate qualification as yet.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).