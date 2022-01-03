 
Monday January 03, 2022
World

Nigeria ‘bandits’ release 21 kidnapped students

By AFP
January 03, 2022

Kano, Nigeria: Police in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state have freed 21 schoolchildren kidnapped by gunmen on Friday, a spokesman said. "The police operatives succeeded in rescuing 21 kidnapped children" after a gun battle with the criminals, Zamfara police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said in a statement issued late on Saturday.

