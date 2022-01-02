Pakistan, India exchange lists of N-installations, prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Saturday, through their High Commissions, exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities and prisoners in each other’s jails.

Both the Indian Army and Pakistan Army also exchanged new year greetings and sweets at four locations on the Line of Control (LoC).

The exchange of lists of their nuclear installations and facilities is carried out on January 1 every year in accordance with the Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on December 31, 1988 and ratified on January 27, 1991.

“The agreement provides, inter alia, that both countries should inform each other of their Nuclear Installations and Facilities within the definition of the Agreement on January 1 of each calendar year.

This practice has been followed consecutively since January 1, 1992,” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

Pakistan on Saturday shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 628 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, including 51 civilians and 577 fishermen.

This step is consistent with Clause (i) of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively.

“The Indian government also simultaneously shared the list of 355 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi,” added the Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchanged greetings and sweets today at four locations along the Line of Control , which included Chilliana Tithwal Crossing point, Chakoti Uri Crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point and the Mendhar Hot Springs Crossing.