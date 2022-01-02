 
Sunday January 02, 2022
Lahore

Draw for Umrah

January 02, 2022

LAHORE : University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) conducted a draw to select three university employees from teaching, administrative and other staff to perform Umrah.

Associate Professor Dr Haroon Akbar of the Parasitology Department and Agriculture Officer Muhammad Saeed Ahmed were selected from faculty and administrative staff, respectively while Ms Robina Shaheen was selected from among the employees of grade-1 to 15.

