Looking beyond

As the new year begins, it comes with the most heart-warming hopes that people will start it with good food and fireworks. However, all these festivities come with some heart-wrenching news. Fireworks at a large scale create pollution and disturb the area’s wildlife. Birds abandon their nest in stress. Sea life is also affected as garbage and firework debris are dumped into the sea after the many parties that take place, killing hundreds of sea animals. Even people with heart diseases or PTSD may get triggered by the loud noises of the fireworks. While one wishes great joy to everyone, it is our responsibility to take care of people and the earth.
Mrs Mubashir Khan
Karachi
