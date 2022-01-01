Four soldiers embrace martyrdom in NW anti-terror operation

ISLAMABAD: Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan, the ISPR said on Friday.

The Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Mir Ali, North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists. A terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition. During intense exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat. Those martyred are Havaldar Munawar, age 40 years, resident of Bahawalnagar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, age 31 years, of Laki Marwat, Sepoy Farhan, age 34 years, of Kohat, Sepoy Sheraz, age 30 years, resident of Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, Security Forces also conducted an IBO in Tank on the reported presence of terrorists. Two terrorists identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal were also killed.

At least 90 young officers (six Captains), Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and soldiers have been martyred near Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders in terrorist attacks during 2021. The Security Forces also killed many terrorists involved in terror acts.

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of four Pak Army personnel in Mir Ali. The prime minister applauded the services of Pakistan’s armed forces for the elimination of terrorism. He said the whole nation was united in this war and the enemy was faced with a brave nation which always remained steadfast in every difficult time.