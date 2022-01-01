 
Saturday January 01, 2022
China to present Winter Olympics to world

By Xinhua
January 01, 2022

BEIJING: China will spare no effort to present a great Winter Olympics to the world, President Xi Jinping said on Friday in Beijing when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2022.

"The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi said, noting that the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will open in just over a month. Greater public involvement in winter sports contributes to the Olympic Movement, Xi added.

