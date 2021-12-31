Security beefed up

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to deal with those involved in hooliganism, aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling on New Year night, a police spokesman said on Thursday. He said that, the foolproof security plan was made on directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas adding that more than 1,000 well-equipped cops and officers would be deployed in the district on the night of New Year to maintain law and order situation. Special police squads would be deployed on main roads of the city while special police teams will patrol in main markets and rush areas. According to him, people involved in hooliganism, aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling on the New Year night would be dealt with iron hands.
Islamabad : Unesco Regional Science Bureau for Asia and Pacific Director Mohammad Djelid has stressed the need for the...
Islamabad : The climate change ministry has decided to speed up efforts along with stakeholders to functionalise three...
Islamabad : To celebrate 70 years of the establishment of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations, the All Pakistan China...
Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has said that the energy...
Islamabad : The teaching and non-teaching staffers of the Federal Directorate of Education have decided to go on...
Islamabad : The capital will be illuminated with more than week-long fun-filled family events, arranged by various...
Comments