Asphalt plant sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration sealed asphalt plant established near the densely populated Kotkay area here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan had ordered the closure of that plant, which was causing environmental pollution.

A joint team of police and district administration led by the Additional Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Khan sealed the asphalt plant for an indianite period after fulfilling the legal formalities.

The residents of Kotkay, Talasar, Kharar Mera and its adjoining localities met with the deputy commissioner and sought the permanent closure or relocation of the plant.

They said that children and the local population were suffering from various ailments because of the toxic air pollutants arsenic, benzene, and formaldehyde and cadmium emitted by it.