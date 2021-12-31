All resources to be utilised to ensure safety, security of masses: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said doctors and healthcare workers are heroes, who despite all challenges, worked tirelessly for the safety and well-being of people during Covid-19.
“Nation pays tribute to all those doctors and paramedics who sacrificed their lives as first responders in battling against the pandemic while saving many precious lives,” the COAS said while addressing the 54th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) at the Jinnah Convention Centre here on Thursday.
While mentioning immense contributions of the Army Medical Corps to the national healthcare system, the COAS said all available resources will be utilised to ensure safety and security of the people of Pakistan. General Bajwa appreciated the exemplary role and services of medical community as frontline warriors against the pandemic.
The COAS congratulated CPSP members on achieving important milestone in their careers. The COAS lauded the role of CPSP in enabling Pakistan’s doctors and physicians to achieve specialisation in respective fields at par with contemporary international forums. Later, the COAS awarded degrees to successful graduates and medals to high achievers. The honorary fellowship of the CPSP was also conferred on Gen Bajwa.
