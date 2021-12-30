Saudi Arabia takes fresh measures to curb corona variants

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reintroduced mandatory wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing indoors and outdoors effective from today (Thursday), in a new move to curb the rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 variants.
The new decision will come into force from 7:00am on Thursday, Dec. 30, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday quoting an official source of the Ministry of Interior.
The source indicated that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the kingdom, according to the developments of the epidemiological situation locally and globally.
The source called on everyone to adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures. He also stressed the importance of vaccination. The source explained that legal procedures and penalties will be applied on violators.
