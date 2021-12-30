Sports-related issues highlighted at open forum

TIMERGARA: Following the directives of the provincial government for addressing grievances of the sports associations and players of various games, a sports open forum was held here on Wednesday, with Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Aun Haider Gondal in the chair.

The open forum was attended by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Abdul Wali Khan, district sports officer Ibrar Khan, finance secretary football association Nadeem Khan, Haji Rozamin Khan, president cricket association, Yousaf Khan, president hockey association, Malak Shah Naseem Khan , general secretary hockey association, Khalid Shah, president basketball association, Malak Ziaul Haq, senior vice-president basketball association, Mairajul Haq, president tug-of-war association, Muhammad Faraz Khan, general secretary volleyball association, Azmat Hayat, president badminton association, Abdul Khaliq from football association and players in large numbers.

The participants highlighted issues related to sports, its associations and grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the purpose of the forum was to devise solutions to the sports-related issues in the district. He briefed the participants through a presentation regarding steps taken by the district administration and sports department for establishment of sports grounds and sports complex.

He said that three sites had already been identified where sports complexes, volleyball, basketball, cricket and football grounds would be established, besides walking and cycling track and sports complex projects for women near Koto hydel power project.