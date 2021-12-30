Love poems for someone

Syeda Wajeeha Maqbool’s poetry collection “Shehray Zaat” is a lovely collection of verses that articulate unalloyed and genuine feelings of love. A woman’s love is so lively and attractive like the stars in the night sky. Nevertheless, just like many other things, there comes a time when it all disappears.

Read and dip yourself in the profound, heartfelt messages found in every verse. A profound collection of verses stirs the reader’s emotions right from the start. The poems move the heart and hold attention right to the very end. This book is surely interesting to those who have experienced the vicissitudes of being in love. Every line of poetry in each piece reflects fresh and refined emotions.

Wajeeh’s poems give off a wholesome feeling, like the first blossoms of love. While reading on to the end, one feels the pain and longing radiating from the verses. The verses resonate with the reader and one cannot help but shed a tear for a forlorn soul who dreams of finding love again.

This poetry collection states the passions of those who fall in love. However, as time moves forward, some things and people change, and often someone you thought would stay forever leaves you with nothing but memories and an aching heart.

There is fluidity in Wajeeha’s poems as they impeccably mix into one another. You understand her soul, as the poems run deep into her personal life. Grief, hate, love, abandonment, and romance find their way across the pages. These poems might not strike you as deep at first, but give them a moment to rest in your heart.

There is a sweet effortlessness to her writing. It reflects a kind of innocence that many will like to connect with immediately. “Shehray Zaat” provides its readers with a world that some may not understand but maybe inquisitive about. It gives a new perspective on what one would be like to see through a woman’s eyes about the other gender.

The poems in this book are intuitive, stirring, and relatable. Wajeeha touches on the open, ordinary aspects of life that most people generally go through. Some of the poems have a broad-brush paint, like the ones “Dedication” and “Dard Shagoofay” about the world and our place in it, while others are more specific and personal.

Wajeeha’s poetry conveys messages in varying shades of hue and moving portraits. She seems to have a natural gift for writing verses about human emotions and experiences, from love to pain.

She has a way of distilling complex thoughts into unpretentious expressions we can understand, and this artful process makes her poems alluring. If you like, the poems that leap off the page and have something to say nonstop to you about yourself and the world, then you will love “Shehray Zaat”.