Rizwan, Fatima nominated for ICC awards

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Fatima Sana have been nominated for ICC men’s T20I and women's ODI player of the year awards.
Rizwan was the the highest T20I run-scorer in 2021 with 1326 runs in 29 matches at an average of 73.66, with one century.
The others nominated for the award are England’s Jos Buttler, Sri Lanka’s Wahindu Hasaranga and Australia’s Mitchell Marsh.
Performance:
Hasaranga: 36 wickets in 20 matches at 11.63; 196 runs, one fifty
Buttler: 589 runs in 14 matches at 65.44, one century; 13 dismissals
Marsh: 627 runs in 27 matches at 36.88; 8 wickets at 18.37.
For the women's ODI award, right-arm medium pacer Fatima is competing against West Indies’ Hayley Matthews, South Africa’s Lizelle Lee and Englishwoman Tammy Beaumont.
Fatima Sana: 20 wickets in 13 matches at 24.90, one five-wicket haul.
Hayley Matthews: 380 runs in 14 matches at 29.23, one century, one half-century; 18 wickets at 22.44.
Lizelle Lee: 632 runs in 11 matches at 90.28, one century, five fifties.
Tammy Beaumont: 503 runs in 11 matches at 62.87; one century, four fifties.
