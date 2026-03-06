Princess Beatrice, Eugenie don’t want to give up their Royal titles: Insiders
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are determined to keep their monikers
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie want to keep their Royal status despite father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s exile.
The York sisters want to retain the Princess moniker and want to extend their support to the monarchy.
A friend tells PEOPLE Magazine publication: "They want to hold on to their royal status. It’s their identity."
This comes as Princess Beatrice is under immense pressure from her husband’s family as father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor poses threat.
The York sister is worried about husband
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s and her in-laws as their business and aristocracy comes under question with Andrew’s pedopihilia.
Speaking to New Idea, a source said: “There’s nothing good about any of this, and yes, it’s affecting everyone in their immediate circles.
“Edo’s family is Italian aristocracy, so they’re beside themselves and furious their son is wrapped up in the York wreckage.
“Andrew’s arrest could damage business prospects and family reputation,” they noted.
