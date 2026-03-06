Prince William, Kate Middleton make clear their ‘highest priority’
Prince William and Kate Middleton have clear priorities amid Royal duties
Prince William and Kate Middleton have always decided that their family would he their top most priority.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are serious about their Royal roles, want to put Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis first.
In new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, Russell Myers
The expert says: “William and Catherine were in staunch agreement that their family should remain their highest priority.”
“As much as possible they would do the pick-ups and drop-offs to nursery and school,” Myers wrote.
“While William’s childhood had been shaped by numerous courtiers, the Cambridges wanted to create a home life that centred on giving their children a rounded upbringing away from the trappings of royal palaces,” Myers shared in his book.
