Meghan Markle told to hold her own selling point: ‘Influencer lane’
Meghan Markle is told to pick a lane as she joins Prince Harry in Jordan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are urged to pick different routes as they continue confusing with their personal brands.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently made a trip to Jordan, are reminded Meghan has picked the ‘influencer’ lane.
PR expert Renae Smith told the Daily Express: “If I were advising them, I would actually separate the lanes more clearly.
“Meghan, at this point, does not feel aligned with that positioning anymore. She is clearly building a lifestyle and commercial brand.”
She said: “Stick to your lanes and allow each of them to thrive independently rather than trying to blend two very different brand identities into one blurred narrative.”
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
