Why King Charles dodges face-to-face meeting with Prince Andrew? Source

Why King Charles dodges face-to-face meeting with Prince Andrew?

King Charles is reportedly avoiding to meet disgraced brother Andrew Windsor in person.

According to a recent report by Radaronline.com, the king fears that his meeting with ex-prince may ignite a fresh media scrutiny, as Andrew was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked with convicted s** offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Charles' recent visit to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk confirms the speculations, as even after being really close to Andrew's residence, the monarch did not meet him.

A palace source told the outlet, "The King understands better than anyone how quickly even the smallest gesture can be magnified when it involves the royal family. If he were seen visiting Andrew – even privately – it would immediately become the dominant headline and reignite the entire controversy.

"In the current climate, any face-to-face meeting would almost certainly be interpreted by the public as a show of solidarity, whether that was the intention or not."

The insider continued, "Charles is therefore approaching the situation with extreme caution. His focus is on preventing the story from escalating further and shielding the monarchy from additional reputational damage.

"That means avoiding situations where photographs could be taken, details could leak, or the meeting itself could be used to suggest the palace is rallying behind Andrew during a sensitive legal process."

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew is currently staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.