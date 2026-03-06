King Charles will not meet Andrew: ‘Over it like a rash’

King Charles is deliberately keeping his distance from brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

His Majesty, who was in Sandringham estate last week, refrained from meeting his shamed brother Andrew. Speaking about the possible causes of this, expert Phil Dampier told the Royal Exclusive Show: “I think probably he’s talking to him behind the scenes and saying, ‘look, I’m sorry, I’ve had to do this for the sake of the Monarchy'”.

“At the end of the day he is his brother, and I’m sure he feels for him to some extent,” he added.

However, Royal expert Ailsa Anderson noted that His Majesty is avoiding to ‘escalate’ the issue.

She said: “I totally disagree, I’m afraid, Phil. I’m sorry to say.

“I think the story at the moment has not escalated in the last week since the arrest and sort of all the furore after that.

“I think if the King went to see him, somebody would take a shot.I mean, you guys are all over it like a rash!

“It would escalate the story and it would bring it back to the surface again.

“So, yes, I agree that the king is probably in communication on the telephone.

“But I think he’s right not to go and see him because I just think the story would suddenly resurface and escalate and all the things that the palace don’t want,” she noted.