‘Flirt’ Meghan Markle vs ‘practical’ Prince Harry stark differences spilt

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s differing personalities are highlighted by an expert.

The Duke and Duchess sit Sussex, who recently made a trip to Jordan, also wrote handwritten messages to their admirers during a public engagement.

Graphologist, handwriting expert, and writer Macarena Arnás has now revealed what their handwriting shows about their personality.

He told Hello! magazine: “Meghan is a woman who cares about her appearance. She's vain, flirtatious, takes care of her image, and is very creative. [Harry] may be a decisive and practical person who usually seeks a middle ground, but unlike Meghan, he's less impulsive; he tries to keep a low profile on many occasions.

Regarding their differences, the expert said: “Meghan may be the one who takes the lead in the relationship because she is a woman with a more assertive, action-oriented character. She gets things done, but on the other hand, she can be very generous and devoted.”

He continued: “In Harry's case, he may be less devoted, more reserved and private, but he can be more flexible and let himself be guided by his partner. In that sense, they are compatible, although she may be more of a driving force in the relationship.”