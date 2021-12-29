NCOC Covid-19 update: Three die, 291 test positive in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Three people died of the coronavirus, while 291 tested positive during the 24 hours period across the country.

According to the latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), three people succumbed to the deadly virus taking the death toll to 28,912, while 291 more tested positive, increasing the number of positive cases to 1,294,031.

Province-wise figures showed that Punjab remained the worst-hit province in terms of Covid-related deaths as out of total 28,912 countrywide deaths, 13,066 died in Punjab, followed by Sindh with 7,663 deaths, 5,922 in KP, 966 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan and 186 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In addition, the figures showed that Sindh led other provinces in terms of number of positive cases as out of total 1,294,031 countrywide cases, 480,901 were confirmed in Sindh, 444,670 in Punjab, 181,247 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,502 in Islamabad, 34,657 in Azad Kashmir, 33,625 in Balochistan and 10,429 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 23,234,148 Covid-19 tests with 41,869 in the last 24 hours and 1,255,204 patients have recovered, whereas 636 are said to be in a critical condition.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 0.69 percent and 92,086,806 people received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, including 771,159 in the last 24 hours. Besides, 65,149,948 citizens have been fully vaccinated, while 841,430 received their second dose in the last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 148,265,690 with 1,336,509 in the last 24 hours.