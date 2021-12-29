Saudi envoy calls on Qureshi, Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the meeting, the foreign minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly ties based upon religion, culture, history and strategic cooperation. He said that the leadership of both countries was determined for enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields.

Qureshi observed that both countries had supported each other in difficult situations.

Ambassador Al-Malki, meanwhile, called on Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar.

During the meeting the minister also highlighted expeditious steps taken by incumbent government in energy infrastructure development across the country.

The minister apprised the Ambassador of government’s initiatives in energy sector focusing on induction of renewable energy policy to harness local resources for power generation.

He further added that the government gives top priority to exploration and production activities in oil & gas sector which would attract investment in the country.

The ambassador acknowledged and lauded the efforts made by the minister and his team for Pak-Saudi projects in the energy sector.

He also invited the Minister over Future Minerals Summit which is to be held in Riyadh from January 11.