Armed forces to play role in achieving vision of NSP, says DG ISPR

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar. File photo

RAWALPINDI: Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s armed forces would play their due part in achieving the vision laid down in country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP).

The military spokesman tweeted on Tuesday the NSP is an important milestone in strengthening national security of Pakistan.

“The comprehensive framework, recognizes inter-linkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort,” Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the National Security Policy which was endorsed by 36th meeting of the National Security Committee on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting which was also attended by federal ministers for foreign affairs, defence, information, interior, finance, human rights Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs, National Security Advisor (NSA), senior civil and military officials.



In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the NSA Dr. Moeed Yusuf also termed approval of NSP as a historic achievement.

Apart from the economic and military issues, the NSP also focusses on the country’s water security as well population growth, terrorism and foreign policy involving the Kashmir and Afghanistan issues and relations with other counties of the region and other parts of the world, he said.

The NSP, however, put the economic security at the core for the reason that stronger economy creates additional resources which would bolster up military and human security. Yusuf said the NSP had been devised through a whole-of-government effort over the last seven years and included extensive consultations among federal government, institutions, provinces, academia and private sector.