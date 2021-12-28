National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf Tuesday announced that the federal cabinet has approved the country's first-ever national security policy, which was endorsed by the National Security Committee (NSC) a day earlier.



In a series of Tweets, Moeed Yusuf termed the approval of the security policy a “historic achievement.”

He wrote, "It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive [national security] policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest.”

He maintained that the policy will help guide sectoral policies for the fulfilment of the country’s national security objectives.



“I would like to thank the civil and military leadership for all their support and input. The Policy would not have seen the light of day without the Prime Minister’s [Imran Khan] constant leadership and encouragement.”

He extended his congratulations to the Strategic Policy Planning Cell of Pakistan and the entire team of the National Security Division for their hard work and dedication over the years in bringing the policy to fruition.

“The success of the policy will lie in its implementation for which a plan has been developed,” Moeed Yusuf added. The national security adviser said that a public version of the NSP document will be launched by the prime minister and released in due course.