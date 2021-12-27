PM Imran Khan chairs NSC meeting

PM Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) is currently underway with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad today (Monday).

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the country’s first-ever national security policy will be presented for approval in the NSC meeting, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet Sunday night.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousaf and other senior government and military officials are among the attendees

Matters relating to the situation in Afghanistan, national security and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the session has been called less than a week after Pakistan hosted the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in the neighbouring country.

The OIC session was held in Islamabad on December 18. Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations participated in the session during which it was decided to set up a Humanitarian Trust Fund and Food Security Programme to deal with the rapidly aggravating crisis.