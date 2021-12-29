 
Wednesday December 29, 2021
Manila to buy warships

By AFP
December 29, 2021

MANILA: The Philippines has ordered two new warships from South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday, modernising Manila’s navy as it faces a dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea.

