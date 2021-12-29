 
Wednesday December 29, 2021
World

30 killed in Sudan mine collapse

By AFP
December 29, 2021

KHARTOUM: At least 31 miners were killed and eight missing in Sudan on Tuesday when a rudimentary gold mine collapsed, a government official said.

The disaster occurred near Nuhud, a town about 500-km west of Khartoum, said Khaled Dahwa, the head of the state-run Mineral Resources Company in West Kordofan.

