BoG meets today to appoint Edwardes College principal

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors of the historic Edwardes College Peshawar would meet today) Tuesday) to appoint the principal of the institution after a delay of over two years. The board in its previous meeting held on November 15 had given a two-week time for the appointment of a full-time principal and the incumbent acting principal, the octogenarian Muhammad Siddique Zaki was allowed to continue heading the college till then. However, it took seven weeks to convene the meeting to make a final decision.