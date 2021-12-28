Forgotten refugees

The dilemma of Rohingya refugees is becoming more complicated by the day, owing to the indifference of the relevant international organisations. What exactly are these international ‘humanitarian laws’ for? The crisis has been going on since 2017, after mobs of Buddhist extremists attacked Muslims with the assistance of the Myanmar military and around 700,000 poeple had to flee to Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi government signed a contract with the UN to relocate these people to a remote island, but only a fraction have been relocated so far. Proper measures must be taken to provide for these people and protect their rights. The first and foremost solution to the dilemma of Rohingya refugees is a peaceful and dignified return to their homeland with appropriate security and stability to ensure that such a gruesome massacre may never happen again.

Insaf Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot