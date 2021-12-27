IGP Punjab orders arrest of killers of two brothers’

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Sunday has taken notice of killing of two brothers in a minor altercation at Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.
The IGP directed CPO Gujranwala to arrest accused immediately and take strict legal action. He directed that close contact be maintained with the affected family and provision of justice to them be ensured on priority basis. In this regard, City Police Officer Gujranwala Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid has formed a special police team under the supervision of SP Civil Lines to arrest the accused.
