Ulema-Mashaykh welcome Putin’s stance on blasphemy

ISLAMABAD: Ulema-Mashaykh and religious scholars from all over Pakistan have lauded Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance on Namoos-e-Risalat and thanked him, saying his stance on blasphemy and Islamophobia is endorsement of Pakistan's stance on the issues.

In a joint statement, religious scholars said that the stance that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented before the world on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W) and Islamophobia had been proved a success following the statement of the Russian president.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddique, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Dr Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Afzal Haidari Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Aslam Qadri, Qari Shamsul Haq, Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Zulfiqar and others said in the joint statement that the religious leaders wanted Prime Minister Imran Khan to continue his struggle on the issue of Islamophobia and Namoos-e-Risalat. The Russian president’s statement showed that the world was becoming aware of sensitivity of the blasphemy issues.

Tahir Ashrafi, meanwhile, had telephonic conversation with Grand Mufti of Russia Gyanotud-Din. He thanked the Mufti on the stance of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia.

He said time was not away when the United Nations would enact legislation to curb blasphemy on Namoos-e-Mustafa (S.A.W), Islamophobia and the heavenly religions and prophets.

Gyanotud-Din said that the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia was representation of the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah. “There is a need to make joint effort to curb blasphemy, Islamophobia and disrespect to the heavenly religions,” he added. The two leaders also agreed to make joint visits of Pakistan and Russia.