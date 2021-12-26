Priyanka demands action against ‘call to murder Muslims’

NEW DELHI: Reacting sharply to hate speeches made at a ‘Dharma Sansad’ held recently in Haridwar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded the strictest action against those who incite violence, saying such acts violate the Constitution and the law.
According to Kashmir Media Service, All-India Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has also demanded action against the organisers and the speakers of the ‘Dharma Sansad’ held in Haridwar, where “hate speeches” were made against Muslims.
He has lodged a complaint against it at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district. Hitting out at the remarks made at the Haridwar conclave, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind.”
“It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM [Manmohan Singh] and unleash violence against people of different communities,” she tweeted.
Such acts violate our Constitution and the law of our land, the Congress general secretary added.
Several opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and the also condemned “hate speech conclave” held in Haridwar and called for strict action against those involved.
Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar, the Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.
TEHRAN: Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Iran on Saturday when a truck collided with a minibus...
MULTAN: The Jamiat Ulema Islam has decided to contest Local Bodies polls in Punjab with full preparations after...
ISLAMABAD: In an alarming development, the gap between import data of State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Bureau of...
WASHINGTON: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary instrument built to peer the farthest corners of the...
NEW DELHI: In a latest attack by Hindu extremists targeting Christians in Indian state of Karnataka, a group of men...
NEW YORK: Terrifying revelations of atrocities against the Christian community in India have been brought to light by...
Comments