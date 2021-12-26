Libyans protest against poll cancellation

CAIRO: Hundreds took to the streets in several Libyan cities to protest against the cancellation of long-awaited presidential election on Saturday, a blow to hopes of ending a decade of chaos in the North African country.

Several parliamentary candidates and political groups have called for the protests, which underline risks to a fragile stability in the oil-rich nation that’s a haven for militias and still riven by an east-west divide.

Libya’s election commission has proposed Jan 24 as a new date for the presidential poll, which was to be followed by parliamentary elections on Feb 15. But no dates have been officially set or agreed upon by the country’s rival factions.

At a Benghazi rally, protesters raised banners reading “yes for elections, no for postponement.”

“All of Libya must have elections on time. We reject any postponement or manipulation of the Libyan will,” Mohamed Alorfy, an activist told the crowd. Earlier, many parliamentary hopefuls have circulated a poster calling for rallies on what they dubbed “Salvation Friday.”