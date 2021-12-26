‘Minorities being provided all kinds of facilities’

LAHORE: Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Punjab organised various events on Christmas day on Saturday.

Director General Social Welfare Punjab Mudassar Riaz Malik attended a function at Old Age Home in Yuhanaabad and later at Cathedral Church Mall Road as a special guest and cut the Christmas cakes as well. He distributed Christmas gifts among Christian old people and special children. Special events were held for the elderly-women living in the old age home.

Mudassar Riaz Malik, while expressing good wishes from the Punjab government for the Christian community, said that Pakistan should be introduced to the world as tolerant and harmonised country. “We should extend this message to international community that there is love among followers of all beliefs and we all love Pakistan”, said Malik.

He reminded that today is also the birthday of the founder of Pakistan. “In this regard, he said, the views of the Father of the Nation about minorities should not be forgotten. In his speech, Quaid-e-Azam said that people of all religions are as Pakistani as I am”. Quaid-e-Azam had said that a new country has been formed and now all people of Pakistan without distinction or belief are free to live according to their faith, DG Social Welfare elaborated.

The DG Social Welfare said that protection of minorities is the responsibility of all of us. “We all want the betterment of country.

The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is striving to provide all kinds of facilities to the minority community.

This is evidenced by the fact that Christmas celebrations are being held at official levels everywhere today”, concluded DG Social Welfare.