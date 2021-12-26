Festivals like Christmas promote religious harmony: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that festivals like Christmas promote religious harmony.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized at CM office in connection with Christmas celebrations.

The chief minister cut the Christmas cake and felicitated Christian community.

Pakistani nation equally shares the joys and happiness of different festivals.

He said that the minorities especially the Christian community had played a commendable role in the progress and development of the country.

He lauded the services rendered by the Christian community, their love for the country and commitment with the motherland.

He said, "Pakistan belongs to every citizen and minorities have equal rights and complete religious freedom.

"Provincial Ministers Ejaz Alam, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Drashk, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Spokesman of Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, MPAs Mahendra Pal Singh, Syed Iftikhar Gilani, Haroon Gul, Bishop Azad Marshall, Archbishop Sebastian Francis, Dr. Majid Abe, Head of Salvation Army Lahore, Chairperson Minority Advisory Council Punjab Jacqueline Tressler, Vice Chairman Minority Advisory Council Punjab Robinson Aziz Frances, Bishop Wilson John Gill, Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs and others were present on this occasion.

Waleed for utilising teachings of Quaid: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal on Saturday stressed the need for utilizing the ideas and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam for ensuring self-accountability.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, he emphasized on understanding the context of the

Pakistan resolution,

Allahabad address and letters of Dr Allama Iqbal written to the father of the nation.

Waleed said that Allama Iqbal in the last part of his Allahabad address mentioned about the lack of leadership which the Muslims of sub-continent had been facing.

He said that Allama Iqbal in his letters to Quaid-i-Azam had mentioned, "Jinnah you are the only person who can lead Muslims.

"The Senator said that people asked Allama Iqbal why you said this for Quaid-i-Azam, who (Iqbal) responded because Jinnah was honest and unpurchasable.

Earlier, a cake was also cut to mark the birth anniversary of the father of nation Quaid-i-Azam.

Brig (R) Waheeduz Zaman, Director Iqbal Academy Dr Baseera Abreen, Awain-e-Iqbal Complex Administrator Anjum Waheed, Senior Journalist Sajjad Mir, Ulas Ertas Director Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre also spoke on the occasion.

Later, dua was offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.